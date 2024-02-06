Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46 to $3.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 2,459,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 649,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

