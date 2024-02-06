H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

HRB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 1,122,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,308. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

