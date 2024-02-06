Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.6 million. Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 0.1 %

ICHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.