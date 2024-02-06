IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.67.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.89. The company had a trading volume of 424,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.40. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

