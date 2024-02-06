Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($189.17).
Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £150.51 ($188.68).
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 32 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($189.75).
Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:PHNX traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 502 ($6.29). 1,640,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,070. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 641.60 ($8.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.