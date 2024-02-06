Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5 million-$426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.1 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. 485,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,180. Intapp has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Intapp

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,789,718 shares of company stock valued at $109,227,325 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intapp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.