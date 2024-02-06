Internet Computer Price Reaches $12.08 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.08 or 0.00028202 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $95.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,027,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,700,226 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

