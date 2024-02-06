IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.01 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $785.87 million and $16.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.