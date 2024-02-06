iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.63 and last traded at C$27.60. 84,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 352,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.07.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

