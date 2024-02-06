Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0090 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $23.17 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

