Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $32.16 million and $25,229.99 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016134 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.13 or 0.99998427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011026 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00201281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000774 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,388.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.