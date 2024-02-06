Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 361,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,965. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

