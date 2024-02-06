Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Man Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

