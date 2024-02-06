Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,643,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699,990. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

