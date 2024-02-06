MetaMUI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,493.78 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $124,493.78 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

