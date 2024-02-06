Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 42.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Microwave Filter Trading Up 42.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

