Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5 million-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. 220,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.