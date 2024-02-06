Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $302.51 million and $5.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00079306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,779,076 coins and its circulating supply is 826,965,686 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

