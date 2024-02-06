MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Trading Up 1.5%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.46 and last traded at $116.25. Approximately 5,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

