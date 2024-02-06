My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Hits $296,376.70 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $296,376.70 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

