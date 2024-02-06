NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.90

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 74472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

