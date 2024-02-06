Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 1,775,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

