OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,604.09

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and $52,604.09 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.2698841 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,598.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

