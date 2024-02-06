Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $32.23 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,479. The stock has a market cap of $471.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

