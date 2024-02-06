Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RAMPF remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

