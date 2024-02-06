Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.81 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Polymath has a total market cap of $137.81 million and $14,849.02 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00158511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1488441 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $8,715.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.