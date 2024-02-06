Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $140.81 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $140.81 million and $14,075.57 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00158191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1488441 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $8,715.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

