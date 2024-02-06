Prom (PROM) Price Tops $6.69 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $122.04 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00015590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

