Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.36 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.55 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.99.

NYSE QGEN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 3,438,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

