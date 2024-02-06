Qtum Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00006608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $298.74 million and $30.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.93 or 0.05531068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00079306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

