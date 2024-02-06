QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119.10

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $80,771.48 and approximately $119.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016273 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,151.06 or 0.99990896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011026 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00202163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00068426 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.