Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 6th (AAF, ANDE, CCK, CLSK, ENT, EZJ, LGIH, LLY, MKS, ON)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 6th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04).

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.78) price target on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $825.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,640 ($20.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 975 ($12.22) to GBX 965 ($12.10). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

