Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 6th (AAF, ANDE, CCK, CLSK, ENT, EZJ, LGIH, LLY, MKS, ON)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 6th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04).

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.78) price target on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $825.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,640 ($20.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 975 ($12.22) to GBX 965 ($12.10). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

