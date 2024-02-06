Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $497.02 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $497.02 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,068.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00158498 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00546204 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009419 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057680 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00244123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00166056 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,440,635,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,415,768,567 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
