Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40.06

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $40.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00018021 USD and is down -25.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

