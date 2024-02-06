Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on February 23rd

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

THRL stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of £498.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,268.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.58. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.70 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.11).

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.