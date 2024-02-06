Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on February 23rd

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
THRL stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of £498.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,268.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.58. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.70 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.11).
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target Healthcare REIT
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.