Threshold Tops One Day Volume of $13.83 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Threshold has a total market cap of $255.68 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016155 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,177.40 or 0.99984090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00201245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02477126 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $7,773,997.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

