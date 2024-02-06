TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $51.60 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04670148 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,635,723.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

