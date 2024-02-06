Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.
NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. 1,552,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,868. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
