Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of VLTO stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 1,552,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,868. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.