Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 1,552,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,868. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

