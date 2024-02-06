VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459.50 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 454.50 ($5.70). Approximately 467,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 158,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.68).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.24.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

