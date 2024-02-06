WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. WazirX has a total market cap of $74.44 million and $1.41 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

