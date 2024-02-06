Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.42). Approximately 1,888,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.43).
Woodford Patient Capital Trust Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.
Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile
Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.
