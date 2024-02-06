Worldcoin Price Tops $2.22 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $274.83 million and approximately $44.07 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,792,979 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 123,997,285.93533897 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.21970596 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $44,898,409.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

