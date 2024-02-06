Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.16 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.16 billion and $13,219.91 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,433,490,290 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,599,737,145.585 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.49021318 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,494.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

