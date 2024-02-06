ZEDXION Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $499.05 million and $1.36 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

