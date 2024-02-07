10,000 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.8 %

RHI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 645,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

