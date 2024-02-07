1,429 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. 346,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.