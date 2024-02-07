2,357 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.83. 852,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,490. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $502.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.01.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.