23,600 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 299.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 1,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 342.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 861,209 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 721,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 10,446,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353,608. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

