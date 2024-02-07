3,200 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. 471,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.